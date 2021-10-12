California Public Employees Retirement System Has $267.66 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $267,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

