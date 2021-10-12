California Public Employees Retirement System Has $243.51 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $243,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $615.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

