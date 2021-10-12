Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2,400.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,176.86.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,756.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,875.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cable One by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cable One by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

