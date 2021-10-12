Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

