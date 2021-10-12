Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.