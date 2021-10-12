Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,250.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,355.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,370.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

