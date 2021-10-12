Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. The stock had a trading volume of 278,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

