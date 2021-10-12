Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $230.71 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,389 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $230,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $104,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,250,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

SHW traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.00. 13,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

