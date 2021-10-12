Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 526 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 110,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

