Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

