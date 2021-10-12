Brokers Set Expectations for Ube Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ube Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ube Industries’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

