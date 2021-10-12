Brokers Offer Predictions for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

