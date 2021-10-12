Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

