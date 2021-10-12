Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target at $84.40

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

