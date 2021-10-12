Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $22.88

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 56,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

