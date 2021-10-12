Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $34.46

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 711,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

