Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report sales of $222.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $233.50 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $818.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPC.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RES stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 930,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,614. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

