Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

