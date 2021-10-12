Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.30 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CXW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. 718,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 453.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

