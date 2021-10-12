Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $583.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.20 million and the highest is $585.30 million. Atlassian reported sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,974. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.