Brokerages Anticipate TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TrueBlue by 71.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 15.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 5,713.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

