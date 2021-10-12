Brokerages Anticipate TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueBlue.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TrueBlue by 71.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 15.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 5,713.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.69.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.