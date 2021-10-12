Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have commented on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TNGX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 42,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

