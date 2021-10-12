Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

