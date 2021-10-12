Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a P/E ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

