Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $21.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.18 million and the highest is $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%.

HBMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.95.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.