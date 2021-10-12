Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.31. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 304%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

