Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 3,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

