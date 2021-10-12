Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

