Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

