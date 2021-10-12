Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Busey by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

