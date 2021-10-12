Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.