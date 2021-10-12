Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

