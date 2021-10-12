British Smaller Companies VCT plc (BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on November 16th

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BSV opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Tuesday. British Smaller Companies VCT has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £120.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.81.

In other news, insider Rupert Cook acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

