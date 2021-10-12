BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

