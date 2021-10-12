Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $75,099,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $67,913,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,148 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

