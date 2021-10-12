Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 8,252 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of AutoNation worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,392.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock worth $99,878,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.