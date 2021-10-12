Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $5.69 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.