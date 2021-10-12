Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.80 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 166.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $265,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

