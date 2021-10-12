Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 786,042 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $134,924,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in RLX Technology by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,510,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

