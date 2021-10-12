Bread Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $323,856.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and $323,856.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00217741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00093919 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

