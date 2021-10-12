Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

BAK opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

