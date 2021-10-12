Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 75,076 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,076 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.