Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

