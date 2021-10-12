Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of UMB Financial worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.