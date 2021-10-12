Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $14.58 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of NVR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,840.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,061.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,954.68. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,868.01 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

