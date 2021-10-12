Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.