Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 611,007 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

