Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,350 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.