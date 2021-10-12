Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $58,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

