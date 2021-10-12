Boston Partners Sells 30,241 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,241 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ooma were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

OOMA opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

